Culture - Sports Music industry seeks better enforcement of copyright laws Better enforcement of the laws covering music copyright protection is needed to ensure the development of the Vietnamese music industry in the digital era, speakers said at a recent seminar in HCM City.

Culture - Sports U23 team get training in RoK for AFC U23 Championship Vietnam’s U23 football team and head coach Park Hang-seo arrived at the Gimhae International Airport on December 14, beginning a ten-day training session in preparation for the AFC U23 Championship in January 2020.

Culture - Sports Hanoi becomes official member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network Chief Representative of the UNESCO Office in Vietnam Michael Croft presented a certificate recognising Hanoi as an official member of the UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung at a a ceremony in the capital on December 13.