Women’s football team up two spots on FIFA global rankings
Vietnam’s women football team has moved up two spots to rank 32nd globally and sixth in Asia with 1,665 points in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.
Vietnam’s women football team became champions at SEA Games 30 (Photo: VNA)
Thailand also rose one spot with 1,620 points, but was two spots behind Vietnam in the world rankings and one spot in Asia rankings.
In Asia, Australia took the lead with 1,963 points, followed by Japan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), China and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
In the world rankings, the US came first with 2,174 points while Germany ranked second with 2,078 points. The Netherlands was third with 2,035 points and France next with 2,033 points.
After winning the championship at the recently-ended 30th SEA Games, the Vietnamese women football team set the goal of winning a ticket for the Olympic Tokyo 2020, with the qualifying round scheduled for February 3-9 in the RoK.
Vietnam is in Group A with the RoK, the DPRK and Myanmar. The top two teams in the two groups will progress to the play-off round scheduled for March 6 (first leg) and March 11 (second leg). The two play-off round winners will represent Asia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, along with Japan which is qualified as the host./.
