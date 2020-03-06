Women’s football: Vietnam lose to Australia in Olympic play-off
Hanoi (VNA) - Despite putting in a great effort, the Vietnam national women’s team lost to Australia 5-0 in the first leg of the Asian qualification play-off for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 held at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on March 6.
Earlier, Vietnamese coach Mai Duc Chung acknowledged that Australia were far ahead of his side in terms of physical strength, fitness and quality, so Vietnam only aimed to avoid getting yellow cards, stay healthy and keep the score down.
As it turned out, Australia dominated the game completely.
Vietnam are ranked 32nd in the world and Australia stand seventh. Australia have played in three Olympics and made the last-eight twice, while Vietnam have never competed in any Olympics.
Vietnam will have several days to rest before meeting Australia in the second leg at Cam Pha Stadium in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 11./.