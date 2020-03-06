Culture - Sports Hanoi plans to recognise culture artisans The Hanoi People's Committee has announced a plan to award titles of 'People's Artisan' and 'Meritorious Artisan' in the field of intangible cultural heritage for the third time in 2021.

Culture - Sports COVID-19 puts dozen of mass races nationwide on hold A dozen of mass running events across Vietnam have been rescheduled due to the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA).