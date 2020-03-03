Culture - Sports Ox racing festival in An Giang gears towards international status The Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang is expected to become an international event under a project recently approved by the provincial People’s Committee.

Culture - Sports Ministry assigns urgent tasks to protect Quang Tri tunnels The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has assigned authorities and related organisations in the central province of Quang Tri to strictly protect the environment at historical underground relics in the province.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese player finishes second at ITF U18 tournament Vu Ha Minh Duc of Vietnam lost in the final of the International Tennis Federation World Tour Junior, J5 Phnom Penh, at the weekend.

Culture - Sports F1 circuit completed for Vietnam Grand Prix The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC) has completed the Hanoi Formula 1 circuit, which will play host to the first-ever race in the country in April.