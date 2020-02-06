Women’s team advance to Tokyo Olympics play-off round
The Vietnamese women’s football team won a ticket to the play-off round of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after beating Myanmar 1-0 in Group A of the third qualifying round in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 6.
Vietnam are in Group A with the RoK, Myanmar and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). However, the DPRK withdrew from the event for an undisclosed reason, making qualifying for the next round that much easier.
Despite the cold weather, the Vietnamese players were still determined to secure a win over Myanmar to advance to the next round.
Head coach Mai Duc Chung’s girls continuously launched attacks against their Myanmar rivals from the start of the match but failed to score a goal.
In the 26th minute, captain Huynh Nhu missed a chance to open the score from a kick near the 16.5m line.
Entering the second half, the Vietnamese players continued to challenge Myanmar defenders.
In the 62nd minute, Ngan Thi Van Su successfully headed the ball into the goal from a good pass by Bich Thuy.
Vietnam maintained the 1-0 score until the end of the game. They bagged a berth in the play-off round as one of two best teams of Group A since Myanmar lost both matches.
Vietnam will face the hosts RoK in the last match of Group A on February 9./.
