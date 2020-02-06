Culture - Sports Coronavirus stuffs up coach Park Hang-seo's plans Head coach Park Hang-seo will have some hard decisions to make ahead of the national team's next World Cup qualifier against Malaysia due to the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

Culture - Sports Sporting events in February halted due to coronavirus threat National and international sporting events scheduled in Vietnam this February will be suspended in a bid to prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus (nCoV), according to the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA).