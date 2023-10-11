Women’s team gear up for second qualifying round of 2024 Olympics
The Vietnamese women's team are gearing up for the second qualification round for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Vietnamese women's team train in Hanoi to prepare for the second qualification round for the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Photo: toquoc.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnamese women's team are gearing up for the second qualification round for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
To prepare for the event, coach Mai Duc Chung announced the list of 24 players who are training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi. The team consists mostly of players who recently took part in the ASIAD 19 in China, along with several young talents.
One notable young player is striker Ngoc Minh Chuyen, 19. She has been a key player for the U20 women's team, which secured a spot in the 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup finals by finishing second in Group A during the qualifying round, behind Australia, last June.
She has also won the top scorer title twice in a row in the AFF U18 Women's Championship 2022, scoring six goals, and netting five at the AFF U19 Women's Championship 2023.
"This year, the women's team have participated in many tournaments, which has consumed a lot of energy. Therefore, the coaching staff decided to call up some new faces, including striker Chuyen from Thai Nguyen Club. She has performed well while playing for the U20 team," Chung said.
"Moving forward, we will continue to invite other players to bring about new changes in our style of play and create an environment for training young players."
Chung has also called upon two new assistants, Luu Ngoc Mai and Van Thi Thanh.
"At this gathering, the coaching staff welcomes the addition of two new members. We always strive for innovation within the coaching board. Thanh and Mai are former players who have made contributions to Vietnamese football and hold coaching degrees. We aim to provide training opportunities for these new elements," Chung said.
During the second qualifying round for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will take place in Uzbekistan from October 23 to November 11, Vietnam have been placed in Group C alongside Japan, India, and Uzbekistan. This is considered a challenging group for the Vietnamese women's team, especially considering Japan's recent 7-0 victory over Vietnam during the group stage of ASIAD 19 in China.
Before departing for Uzbekistan on October 23, Vietnam will have two weeks training in Hanoi.
The Vietnam Football Federation is currently working on and completing the necessary procedures for striker Huynh Nhu, who is playing for the Portuguese top-division side Lank FC, to rejoin the team for the tournament./.