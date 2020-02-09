Women’s team lose to RoK in Olympics qualifiers
Vietnamese squad still rank second in Group A and secure a ticket to the play-off round of the tournament. (Photo: AFC/VNA)
Seoul (VNA) - The Vietnamese women’s football team lost 0-3 to their Korean rivals in Group A’s final match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifiers in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 9.
The first goal of the match was scored by Jang Sel-gi in the 23rd minute.
Despite their great efforts, coach Mai Duc Chung’s girls could not hinder the host team from shooting two other goals in the 53rd and 83rd minutes.
However, the Vietnamese squad still ranked second in Group A and secured a ticket to the play-off round of the tournament after beating Myanmar 1-0 on February 6.
Vietnam are in Group A together with the RoK, Myanmar and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). But the DPRK withdrew from the event for an undisclosed reason, making qualifying for the next round that much easier. /.