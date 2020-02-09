Culture - Sports nCoV forces match venue change for two Vietnamese clubs at AFC Cup The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has just changed match venues of two Vietnamese clubs at the upcoming 2020 AFC Cup in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Culture - Sports Coronavirus stuffs up coach Park Hang-seo's plans Head coach Park Hang-seo will have some hard decisions to make ahead of the national team's next World Cup qualifier against Malaysia due to the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.