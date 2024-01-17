The Image of the Year Award honours the women's football team. (Photo: VNA)

Considered as the Oscar award of Vietnamese sports, the Victory Cup honours top candidates in 11 different categories. A big bonus of about 750 million VND (30,600 USD) was awarded to the winners.Organised since 2015 with two years cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Victory Cup has affirmed its prime position as a leading national sport award. It has received strong response from sportsmen and fans.According to Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Dang Ha Viet, the gala not only honoured excellent coaches, athletes and teams but also encouraged the sport sector to make efforts to reap further achievements in the coming time.In 2023, Vietnamese athletes took part in two key sport events, namely the 32nd SEA Games in May in Cambodia and the 19th Asian Games in October in China.Weeks after these Games, disabled athletes also took part in the 12th Para Games in Cambodia and 4th Asian Para Games in China.Many of them brought gold medals home, strengthening position of Vietnamese sport in the regional and continental maps./.