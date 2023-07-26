Culture - Sports Visit Vietnam Year 2023: Binh Thuan ready to hold big “Cau Ngu” festival As a host of Visit Vietnam Year 2023, the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan will organise a big “Cau Ngu” (Whale worshipping) festival, making it a prominent event to attract visitors to Phan Thiet city in particular and the province in general.

Culture - Sports Blackpink to take the stage as planned in Hanoi “Blackpink World Tour 2023” – a show featuring the Republic of Korea’s girl group phenomenon will go ahead as planned in Hanoi's My Dinh stadium for two nights on July 29 and 30, the Hanoi People’s Committee announced on July 25.

Culture - Sports Tuyen Lam to become Vietnam's first UNESCO-recognised outstanding Asia-Pacific tourism area The Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourism Area in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has met all UNESCO criteria to become an outstanding tourism area in Asia-Pacific, stated a notification from the President of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations.

Culture - Sports A new technique in contemporary art Fascinated by the art of “phap lam” - a technique involving enamel painting and carving on metal, commonly found on the decorations of mausoleums in the imperial city of Hue - youngster Nguyen Hoang Anh and her “Hoa Gam” team have developed a new technique called “Hoa kim sa” (drawing by metal materials) to honour the beauty of Vietnamese culture and traditional art.