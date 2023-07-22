Hotline: (024) 39411349
Women's World Cup 2023: Vietnam vs. the US in historical match

Vietnam (red T-shirt) played against the defending champions the U.S. (white T-shirt) at the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage game in New Zealand on July 22.
VNA

  • A fierce competition between Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyen Dung (7) and American forward Trinity Rodman (20) in the match. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

  • Vietnam (red T-shirt) plays against the defending champions the U.S. (white T-shirt) at the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage game in New Zealand on July 22. (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnam national football team at the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage game in New Zealand, July 22. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

  • Midfielder Tran Thi Thu Thao (right) blocks the path of US forward Sophia Smith in the match. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

