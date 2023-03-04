Culture - Sports Ninth Ao Dai Festival of Ho Chi Minh City kicks off The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held the opening ceremony of the 9th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2023, with the theme "I love Vietnamese Ao Dai", at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 on March 3.

Videos Promoting shared memories to preserve cultural heritage Sharing memories is the best way to enhance social responsibility in promoting cultural heritage values, a recent workshop held in Hanoi by the National Archive Centre heard.

Culture - Sports Digital technology to be used to preserve folk literature works The Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to approve a project on preserving and upholding the value of folk literature of ethnic minorities till 2030.