Business Vietnam, China to faciliate bilateral export-import Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo agreed to facilitate bilateral export-import activities during their meeting in Hanoi on May 25.

Business Indian companies eye Vietnam medical devices market Vietnam could become a major export market for Indian medical device makers and also act as a springboard to other ASEAN countries, according to the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India.

Business Vietnamese yarn faces anti-dumping complaint in Turkey The Turkish Ministry of Trade has received an anti-dumping complaint against polyester flat yarn hailing from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) has said.

Business Total output at Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant hits 250 billion kWh Electricity output at the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant hit 250 billion kWh at 2.05am on May 25, affirming its important role in ensuring the country’s energy security.