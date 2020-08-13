Business Transport firms cheer road maintenance fee reductions Transportation firms have welcomed the Ministry of Finance’s recent move to reduce road maintenance fees by up to 30 percent to aid businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Further State support needed for firms to battle COVID-19: expert Support from the State is urgently needed to help firms maintain operation and surmount challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to most manufacturing and services businesses, according to head of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory group Nguyen Duc Kien.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on August 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,215 VND per USD on August 13, down 2 VND compared to that on August 12.

Business Domestic market supports businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic The domestic market can support local production and business in the context of the serious developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai at a meeting in Hanoi on August 12.