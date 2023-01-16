Business Insurance companies benefit from interest rate hike in 2023 Insurance companies will have the chance to earn higher profits in 2023 thanks to a continual interest rate hike trend.

Business Vietnamese products hold firm position in domestic market Thanks to the campaign to encourage Vietnamese people to prioritise Vietnamese products, which has been carried out for years, and the stable quality of the products, made-in-Vietnam commodities have drawn increasing attention of consumers.

Business Vietnam’s stock market still attractive to investors: report The relatively low devaluation of the VND against the USD in comparison with that of other currencies in the region shows that the Vietnamese stock market remains an attractive destination for investment flows, as uncertainties persist in most of the global financial market, according to a weekly investment strategy report of the Vietcombank Securities Co., Ltd (VCBS).

Business PV Drilling supplies jack-up rig for Korean firm The Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) will supply a jack-up rig for drilling operations by the Republic of Korea’s SK Innovation Co. Ltd (SKI) at Lot 16-2 in Vietnam’s offshore area.