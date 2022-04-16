Wood industry fosters chief information officers to speed up digital transformation
The National Private Economic Development Research Board and the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City have launched an initiative to develop a chief information officer network for the wood and wood processing industry to foster its digital transformation.
At the ceremony to launch an initiative to develop a chief information officer network for the wood and wood processing industry. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The National Private Economic Development Research Board and the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City have launched an initiative to develop a chief information officer network for the wood and wood processing industry to foster its digital transformation.
Meant to provide professional training, help improve leadership and management capacity to create quality IT solutions and create breakthroughs for enterprises, the initiative has attracted much attention.
It will seek applications from CIOs to attend a two-day training camp designed specifically for the wood industry, to be held between April and July.
The training content will provide the necessary information, skills and tools for CIOs to master digitisation and digital transformation at their business.
Then there will be three workshops on digital transformation, technology management and leaders' vision with industry executives taking part.
The launch of the initiative also marked a tie-up between the board, which is managed by the Government’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform, HAWA, CIO Vietnam, and the Asia Foundation in Vietnam (TAF).
According to experts, digital transformation will help companies improve their capacity and corporate governance.
However, since each business has different qualities, there is no common path for it and so there are also a number of different solutions, and businesses need to determine where they are in the digital transformation process to make the most accurate investment decisions, they added.
The launching ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Vietnam Furniture Matching Week from April 13 to 20./.