Business New decree to better regulate ride-hailing firms The Government’s new decree on automobile transportation is expected to help get the transportation market back on track, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Business Samsung to temporarily move smartphone production to Vietnam over virus case Samsung Electronics Co. on March 6 said it will temporarily move some of its smartphone production to Vietnam, after shutting down a local factory following a positive coronavirus test there, according to the Yonhap news agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Bac Lieu wind power plant marks 1 billionth kWh The offshore Bac Lieu wind power plant in Bac Lieu city of the southern province of the same name celebrated its 1 billionth kWh with a ceremony on March 6.

Business Tax, land lease payment term extended for epidemic-hit firms The term for tax and land lease payment worth about 30 trillion VND (1.3 billion USD) has been extended in a support package for enterprises and business households hit by COVID-19 outbreak, the Finance Ministry said on March 6.