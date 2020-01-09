Wood processing industry targets 20 billion USD in export by 2025
With the current good growth, the wood processing industry will achieve its export goal of 20 billion USD by 2025, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong at a working session with the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFORES) in Hanoi on January 9.
Processing wood for export (Photo: VNA)
In 2019, the forestry industry (including timber) was one among of the three sectors with export turnover of over 10 billion USD, he said, adding that Vietnam has advantages in wood material sources.
Chairman of VIFORES Do Xuan Lap said to achieve the aforesaid target, forestry and wood processing associations should seek a comprehensive solution to complete the building of an economic value chain for the sector.
He suggested zoning off concentrated production areas for wood enterprises, improving high-quality human resources training, and selecting the best wood raw material for development.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Fine Arts and Wood Processing Nguyen Quoc Khanh recommended expanding investment in value chains from production, design, and trade to brand building for wood products./.