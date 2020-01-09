Business Japan’s decision opens new doors for Vietnamese “thieu” lychee Japan’s recent decision of importing Vietnamese “thieu” lychee is expected to open new doors for this fruit, according to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Japan Ta Duc Minh.

Business Ha Nam province pledges more support for FDI firms Leaders of northern Ha Nam province had a meeting with nearly 300 foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses on January 9 to inform them about local development achievements and listen to their opinions to facilitate the firms’ operations.

Business Poor infrastructure hinders southern economic zone’s FDI attraction The Southern Key Economic Zone needs specially tailored policies to attract large amounts of foreign direct investment and improve linkages between localities to ensure sustainable development, experts have said.

Business Cement, clinker exports set record for second consecutive year Vietnam exported about 34 million tonnes of cement and clinker worth more than 1.39 billion USD in 2019, up over 148 million USD as compared to the previous year.