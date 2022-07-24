An art teacher in Bac Kan, Giang Nam awed visitors with his unique artistic language. Wood-carved paintings entitled Trang Kim Hy, Nhay Lua (Fire dance), Ky uc (Memories), and Tinh yeu do (It’s love) brought gorgeous landscapes closer to Hanoians.



The art of wood-carved paintings has been in line with the development journey of Vietnamese fine arts. Passion and meticulousness from artists are the decisive factors in a wood-carved creation. Though Giang Nam has held a paint brush for a long time, he only found undying love for the art after taking up wood carving.



Giang Nam’s Trang Kim Hy painting won first prize at the 22nd fine art exhibition of the northwestern region.



His wood-carved painting exhibition will be open until July 14./.

VNA