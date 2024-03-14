Business Petrol prices decrease slightly in latest adjustment Petrol prices decreased slight from 3 pm on March 14, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business PM urges enhancing credit access, absorption to fuel growth Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 14 chaired a conference launching this year’s monetary policy-related tasks to tackle production and business obstacles, facilitate growth, and maintain macro-economic stability.

Business Nearly 14,000 personnel needed to man Long Thanh Airport When operational in 2026, Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai will need nearly 14,000 workers of all levels, a local official has said.

Business Domestic coffee prices at record high New records have continuously been set in the prices of coffee in Central Highlands localities recently, now standing at over 90,000 VND (3.65 USD) per kilo.