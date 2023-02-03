Work begins on bridge linking Hai Phong and Quang Ninh
The northern port city of Hai Phong commenced construction on Lai Xuan Bridge, connecting it with Quang Ninh province across Da Bach River, with a ceremony on February 2.
The rendering of Lai Xuan Bridge. (Photo: nhandan.vn)Hai Phong (VNA) - The northern port city of Hai Phong commenced construction on Lai Xuan Bridge, connecting it with Quang Ninh province across Da Bach River, with a ceremony on February 2.
The 1.33 trillion VND (56.9 million USD) project also includes the upgrade and expansion of a 14km-long provincial road linking Hai Phong’s Thuy Nguyen district and Quang Ninh’s Dong Trieu town.
The project is part of a cooperation programme on comprehensive development that the two localities signed in 2009.
Lai Xuan Bridge will be 840m long and 12m wide while provincial road 352 will have its width expanded to 12m to match the bridge.
According to Hai Phong officials, Lai Xuan Bridge and the upgraded road will enhance transport connectivity between Hai Phong and Quang Ninh and promote local socio-economic development.
The project is scheduled for completion in 2024./.