Business Vietnam attends Laos’s Bolaven coffee festival Vietnamese coffee businesses are attending Laos’s Bolaven coffee 2023 festival which is underway from February 2-4 in the southern province of Champasak of Laos.

Business Vietnam-Asia trade reaches nearly 475.3 billion USD in 2022 Vietnam’s merchandise trade with Asia reached 475.29 billion USD in 2022, increasing by 9.6% compared to 2021 and accounting for the highest proportion (65.1%) in the country's total import-export value.

Business MoIT proposes adjusting fuel prices every Thursday Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to take measures to ensure the supply of all key commodities, especially fuel, and to stabilise the country's distribution channels for the economy after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Business Vietnam’s rice export forecast to enjoy another successful year Vietnam’s rice export is forecast to continue reaping successes this year as the world's rice prices remain high at least in the short term as global economic and political uncertainties have resulted in a high demand for rice reserves, according to experts.