At the ground-breaking cermony (Photo: VNA)

The People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Phuoc on July 11 held a ground-breaking ceremony for the Hoa Lu international inland container depot in Loc Hoa commune, Loc Ninh district.The 35.3-hectare port, part of the Hoa Lu border economic zone project, is invested by ICD Hoa Lu Co., Ltd, a joint venture of Thanh Le General Import-Export Trading Corporation, Binh Duong Building Materials and Construction Company Ltd, and Cambodia’s V.G.T Export Import Transportation Co., Ltd, at the total cost of 379 billion VND (16.3 million USD). Upon completion, the port will facilitate import-export activities between Vietnam and Cambodia, Laos and Thailand.In the first phase, which last until 2020, the port is designed to handle 200,000-500,000 containers each year. The capacity will be increased to 600,000-900,000 containers per year by 2030 in the second phase.Built with modern technologies, the inland depot is expected to meet demands on custom clearance as well as logistics and warehouse services.In addition, it will create jobs for local workers, thus making contributions to local socio-economic development and budget collection.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Huynh Anh Minh said the inland depot is in line with the local authority’s policy to promote industrialisation and modernization. -VNA