Work on 15-million-USD textile factory underway in Tay Ninh
The Happytex Joint Stock Company began construction on March 4 of a 15-million-USD textile factory at the Trang Bang Industrial Park in the southern province of Tay Ninh.
The Happytex Joint Stock Company began construction on March 4 of a 15-million-USD textile factory at the Trang Bang Industrial Park in the southern province of Tay Ninh.
Covering an area of 25,000 sq m, the factory is designed to produce 20 million sq m of woven fabric, or 2,000 tonnes, each year for export. Construction is scheduled for completion in six months.
Ha Van Cung, head of the Management Board of Economic Zones of Tay Ninh, said that since the beginning of this year local industrial parks and economic zones have attracted four projects, including three foreign-invested projects worth 373.12 million USD.
As of February, the province had attracted 364 investment projects, including 265 FDI and 99 domestically-invested projects with combined capital of over 8.3 billion USD, creating jobs for nearly 34,000 workers, according to Cung./.
