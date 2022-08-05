Work on Long Thanh airport’s terminal to start in October
Construction on the Long Thanh International Airport’s passenger terminal in the southern province of Dong Nai will begin in October, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has told an inspection delegation of the National Assembly’s Economic Committee.
A perspective of Long Thanh International Airport (Photo: ACV)
The ACV said that the piling work for the passenger terminal, the most important work of the Long Thanh Airport project, is completed one month ahead of the schedule, and more than 14 million cu.m of soil has been dug, filled and leveled.
Covering more than 5,580 hectares, Long Thanh International Airport will spread across six communes in Long Thanh district. Its construction has been divided into three phases.
In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal, along with other supporting facilities, will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. This phase is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
The project started in 2021. Once fully completed in 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of cargo annually.
Located 40km to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, the airport is expected to relieve overloading at the southern metropolis’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport, which is currently the largest in Vietnam./.