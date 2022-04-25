Society ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 25.

Society Vietnamese students gather at book festival in Moscow A group of Vietnamese students has organised a book festival in Moscow, attracting crowds of their peers across the Russian capital city.

Society Vietnamese children promote traditional culture in Switzerland Students at Binh Minh School, the first Vietnamese-language school in Switzerland, have introduced Vietnamese traditional costumes and culture to their Swiss friends during a parade in Zurich.

Society Long An to support handicraft villages, rural livelihoods The Mekong Delta province of Long An plans to offer financial support for developing handicraft villages and rural occupations.