Society Care and treatment crucial to overcome postpartum depression While any mother can experience postpartum depression, a large number of cases went undiagnosed until they turned severe.

Society National high school graduation exam concludes Nearly one million students nationwide sat the last test of this year’s national high school graduation exam on July 8, the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) announced at a press conference on the same day.

Society Vietnam, Laos share experience in building tradition hall Vice Chairman Sommad Pholsena and a delegation of the of the Lao National Assembly (NA) held a working session in Hanoi on July 8 with the Office of the Vietnamese NA, during which the two sides exchanged experience in building a tradition hall.

Society Gifts to policy beneficiaries, invalids, heroic mothers in Binh Phuoc, Da Nang Valuable gifts were presented to policy beneficiary households, families of war martyrs, and invalids in the southern province of Binh Phuoc and to heroic mothers and war martyrs families in the central city of Da Nang on July 8, as part of the activities marking the country’s upcoming War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).