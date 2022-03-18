Business Renewable energy offers investment opportunities in Vietnam Vietnam’s target of raising renewable electricity to 45 percent of the national power generation capacity by 2030 and the need for investment worth up to 14 billion USD towards this goal have created substantial opportunities for both domestic and foreign firms.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam’s exports to Middle East The Middle East market still has a large room for Vietnamese businesses to boost exports, experts said at the seminar on "Golden opportunity for Vietnamese exports to Middle Eastern countries after the COVID-19 pandemic" on March 17.

Business Dong Nai hands over nearly 360 hectares for Long Thanh airport construction Nearly 360 hectares of land has been handed over to make way for the construction of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport since the beginning of this month, according to the People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai.