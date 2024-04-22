Work plan promotes national digital transformation for socio-economic development
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, has signed a decision to issue the committee’s work plan in 2024, aiming to speed up national digital transformation in an effective and practical manner, creating breakthroughs in the country's socio-economic development and contributing to completing all socio-economic targets for 2024 and the 2021-2025 period.
Officials and employees of agencies in northern Dien Bien province install the "Dien Bien Smart" application and use online public services. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, has signed a decision to issue the committee’s work plan in 2024, aiming to speed up national digital transformation in an effective and practical manner, creating breakthroughs in the country's socio-economic development and contributing to completing all socio-economic targets for 2024 and the 2021-2025 period.
The work plan’s objectives include strengthening the responsibility of organisations and individuals, especially leaders of state agencies at all levels in digital transformation, while synchronously and effectively implementing goals and tasks in the National Digital Transformation Programme to 2025 with a vision to 2030, e-government development strategies towards digital government, and the strategy for developing digital economy and digital society.
Specific targets of the work plan include developing 48,000 digital technology enterprises operating in localities, and 60% of businesses in industrial parks and export processing zones applying digital platforms in management and production, thus changing production and business processes, increasing productivity, operational efficiency, and reducing emissions.
Meanwhile, 40% of adults are expected to use online public services. This year, the Government will complete the supply of 53 online public services.
At the same time, 100% of the information system serving the processing of administrative procedures of ministries, sectors and localities will be connected to the system monitoring and measuring the level of service provision (EMC system).
Under the work plan, 100% of the reporting information systems of ministries, sectors and localities are expected to be connected to the government reporting information system, the centre for information and direction of the Government and the Prime Minister, while 100% of villages and hamlets accessing the national power grid are hoped to have mobile broadband coverage.
Besides, 100% of ministries, ministerial-level agencies, governmental agencies and People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities are scheduled to use the management support platform to ensure information security by level.
To achieve these targets, the National Committee for Digital Transformation gave a number of solutions, including strengthening inspections of the implementation of digital transformation tasks in ministries, sectors and localities, building a semiconductor IC industry development strategy to 2030 with a vision to 2035, promoting, connecting and providing favourable conditions for digital technology firms to engage in the digital transformation process in industrial parks and export processing zones, prioritising the use of digital technology solutions developed by Vietnamese businesses, speeding up the development of local digital technology businesses, and deploying electronic invoice solutions initiated from cash registers to prevent tax and budget losses./.