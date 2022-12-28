Cau (Bridge) Pagoda is an iconic tourist attraction of Hoi An ancient city in the central province of Quang Nam. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – The Hoi An People’s Committee in the central province of Quang Nam on December 28 started work to restore Cau (Bridge) Pagoda - an iconic tourist attraction of the ancient city.

The restoration work, expected to cost 20.3 billion VND (nearly 861 USD), includes reinforcing the foundation system, abutments, and piers; repairing the floor system, wooden frame, and roof; renovating electrical system, termite treatment; digitalising relics using 3D technology for archiving and restoration work; organising seminars; making scientific records; embellishing landscape; and improving technical infrastructure and security camera system.

All the preparations were studied, reviewed, and agreed upon by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Department of Cultural Heritage, Quang Nam provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the provincial Department of Construction, the UNESCO Office in Hanoi, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Japan General Administration of Culture before they submit the dossiers on the work to competent agencies for appraisal and approval.

The restoration work is expected to complete by the end of next year.

The pagoda was originally built by Japanese tradesmen in the 17th century.

It was not until 1653 that a tile-roofed structure was erected, connecting to the northern railings, protruding between the bridge, that’s why local people often call the covered bridge Chua Cau (Bridge Pagoda).

Although it is a pagoda, it is not worshipping the Buddha like other typical pagodas in Vietnam, but a spirit that protects and brings happiness to the local people.

The pagoda was renovated many times in the past./.