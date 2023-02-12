Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - Work on Aeon Mall Hue, the seventh mall of Aeon in Vietnam and the first of its kind in the central region, began on February 11 in Thua Thien-Hue province.



Covering over 8.6ha, including 2,500 sq.m for vehicle parking, the shopping mall has areas for food, fashion, entertainment and supermarket.



Located in the An Van Duong new urban area in Hue city's An Dong ward, the project, which has total investment of more than 169 million USD, is expected to be put into operation in 2025.



The Japanese retail AEON Group currently has about 200 stores in Vietnam, including six shopping centres and supermarkets. Most the supermarkets are concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. The group plans to pour investment into an additional 16 projects in Vietnam by 2025, including 3-4 more projects in Hanoi./.