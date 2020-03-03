Work starts on another Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument
At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Construction of a Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument began in the Cambodian province of Kampong Speu on March 2.
This is the 20th out of 22 friendship monuments to be upgraded or built across Cambodia, aiming to affirm the great historical significance of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers’ assistance to the neighbouring country in the fight against the Pol Pot genocidal regime.
The new friendship monument is built on the foundation of the previous one that had existed in Kampong Speu since the 1980s.
The groundbreaking ceremony saw the attendance of Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland Nhem Valy, leaders of Kampong Speu province and Vietnamese Defence Attaché in Cambodia Colonel Nguyen Thanh Chinh, among others.
Sam Saophal, Director of Kampong Speu’s Department of Cults and Religion, described the monument as a demonstration of the traditional solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia.
People in Kampong Speu always keep in mind the great support of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in reviving Cambodia, the official stressed./.