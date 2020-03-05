Work starts on another wind power plant in Soc Trang
Construction began on a wind power plant in Vinh Chau town in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on March 5.
Delegates press buttons to kickstart construction on wind power plant project (Source: VNA)
Soc Trang (VNA) – Construction began on a wind power plant in Vinh Chau town in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on March 5.
This is the second wind power plant built in Soc Trang since the beginning of 2020 and the fourth in Vinh Chau town so far.
Invested by the Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Power Linited Company, the plant has a total capacity of 129 MW. Its first phase has a designed capacity of 30 MW and an investment of 1.42 trillion VND (61.2 million USD). The first phase is expected to be completed in 2021.
Meanwhile, the second phase has a designed capacity of 99 MW and an investment of 3.9 trillion VND. Construction on the second phase will begin when all requirements are met.
Le Anh Tung, Chairman of the Member Council of the Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Power Limited Company, said that to ensure long-term and stable operation, the company will use the best turbines from Europe and the US. The company will also use 7.5 hectares of land for the entire project.
He committed to prioritising human resources in the locality so as to create jobs for local labourers.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lam Hoang Nghiep stated that once operational, the plant will contribute to boosting socio-economic development in Soc Trang in general and Vinh Chau town in particular.
Soc Trang has given priority to calling for investment for 21 wind power development projects in the 2017-2020 period, including 18 ones in Vinh Chau town./.