At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Long An (VNA) - Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Co., Ltd started construction of its largest factory in Vietnam in Phu An Thanh Industrial Park in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on October 14.



This is the 4th factory invested by Coca-Cola in Vietnam, which aims to improve productivity and optimise resources in production through applying a smart factory model and modern techniques.



With a total investment of 136 million USD, the factory covers an area of 19ha in Ben Luc district.



The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by 2027 with six production lines, while the second phase will be implemented from 2027 to 2039 with total annual capacity estimated at 1 billion litres of products.



The factory’s production lines will meet international and Vietnamese standards on food safety and hygiene, while advanced automation technologies will help minimise the impact on the environment.



It is expected to generate more jobs and help train a skilled workforce for Long An province.



Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut said he hopes Coca-Cola’s project will help promote the development of supporting industries and raw material production areas, contributing to the locality’s socio-economic development./.