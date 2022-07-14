Work starts on house for preserving Vietnamese martyrs’ remains in Cambodia
Construction of a house for preserving remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who had laid down their lives during wartime in Cambodia started in the Cambodian province of Battambang on July 13.
Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang (centre) and leaders of the Cambodian Royal Army and Military Region 5 of Vietnam mark the start of construction on July 13. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Construction of a house for preserving remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who had laid down their lives during wartime in Cambodia started in the Cambodian province of Battambang on July 13.
Addressing the construction launching ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang underlined the great sacrifice by Vietnam’s volunteer soldiers and experts in exchange for the freedom of Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.
To pay tribute to the fallen combatants, the Cambodian Royal Army and Military Region 5 of Vietnam used part of the campus of Battambang province’s military sub-region for building the facility, he said, appreciating the funding from the Vietnamese-invested Metfone Corporation and MB Bank branch in Cambodia.
So far, the two countries’ armies have set up 11 teams for seeking and repatriating remains of Vietnam’s volunteer soldiers and experts.
The remains should be preserved solemnly before being returned to the homeland, so the building of a house for commemoration and remains preservation not only reflects both sides’ gratitude to the martyrs ahead of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) in Vietnam but is also a practical activity celebrating the 55th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties this year, according to the ambassador./.