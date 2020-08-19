Work starts on over-215-million-USD bridge in Mekong Delta
The Ministry of Transport and the People’s Committees of the Mekong Delta provinces of Vinh Long and Tien Giang held a ceremony on August 19 to commence the construction of the My Thuan 2 bridge with a total investment of over 5 trillion VND (215.6 million USD).
The ceremony marking the start of the construction of My Thuan 2 on August 19 (Photo: VNA)
Located 350m upstream of the existing My Thuan bridge, the My Thuan 2 bridge will start from the An Thai Trung intersection with the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway in Tien Giang province’s Cai Be district and end at an intersection with National Highway 80, on the My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway in Vinh Long city.
The project has a total length of 6.6km including 4.7km of approach roads and nearly 2km of the main bridge with six lanes.
Investment for the project is sourced from the State budget and the bridge is expected to connect the two expressways of Trung Luong – My Thuan and My Thuan - Can Tho in order to form a complete traffic network from Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho city.
The project is scheduled to complete in 2023./.