Quang Ngai building homes for households in need The construction of 145 houses for the poor in Tra Thanh commune, Tra Bong district, in the central province of Quang Ngai got underway on August 19.

Winners of logo contest marking Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties receive prizes An awards ceremony for the winners of a logo competition to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Indonesia was held in Jakarta on August 19.

Over 230 Vietnamese citizens from RoK brought home safely More than 230 Vietnamese citizens from the Republic of Korea (RoK) were brought home safe and sound on August 19.

Those enter HCM City illegally may be sued: official Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Public Security should work with the People's Procuracy and the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city in a bid to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a top official.