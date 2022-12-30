A perspective view of the trade centre .(Photo: baoangiang.com.vn

An Giang (VNA) – The construction of a trade centre showcasing specialties of Vietnam began in Mekong Delta province of An Giang on December 30.



Spanning over 20,000 sq.m in Chau Doc district, the centre has a total investment of more than 66 billion VND (nearly 2.8 million USD). It includes zones that sell regional specialties of Vietnam, pedestrian streets, food courts of Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand, as well as areas that sell agricultural products and event venues.



Lam Quang Thi, Secretary, Chairman of Chau Doc city’s People’s Committee, said the construction of the centre will contribute to boosting the development of Chau Doc tourism industry.



This year, the city has welcomed more than 4.1 million visitors and revenue from the tourism sector is over 3 trillion VND, he noted, adding that currently each tourist spends an average of only 800,000 VND per day./.