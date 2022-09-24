Business Trade and legal disputes part of game with UKVFTA Vietnamese businesses must stay vigilant and do their homework to avoid trade and legal disputes in exporting to the UK to take full advantage of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), which officially went into effect last May, said industry experts and policymakers.

Business Untapped opportunities for Vietnamese pepper exports to UK There are great business opportunities for Vietnamese pepper exporters in the United Kingdom - a lucrative market with high demand for pepper imports.

Business Garment-textile sector must go green to boost exports to EU: experts Experts have advised Vietnamese textile-garment and leather-footwear firms to improve the sustainability of their production for export to the European Union (EU) after the European Commission (EC) proposed the goods must comply with ecological design criteria.