Work starts on Tan Van-Nhon Trach section of HCM City’s Ring Road No.3
Construction of Tan Van-Nhon Trach section on Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No.3 began on September 24 in Nhon Trach district in the southern province of Dong Nai.
A perspective of Tan Van-Nhon Trach section on Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No.3. (Photo: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) – Construction of Tan Van-Nhon Trach section on Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No.3 began on September 24 in Nhon Trach district in the southern province of Dong Nai.
The project comprises Nhon Trach bridge, and an 8km road, including 6.3km in Dong Nai, and 1.92km in Ho Chi Minh City.
The project's total investment is over 6.955 trillion VND (293.1 million USD) sourced from official development assistance (ODA) funded by the Republic of Korea's Government through the Korea Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and the corresponding capital of the Vietnamese Government, in which the cost of site clearance is arranged by the two localities.
Once completed, the section is expected to contribute to shortening the time as well as facilitating travel from Nhon Trach district to Ho Chi Minh City and its neighbouring Binh Duong province.
Construction of this section is expected to last three years./.