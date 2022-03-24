Society Thua Thien-Hue to launch bicycle-sharing services in April Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue will launch a public bicycle hire scheme in downtown areas from April 29, the municipal People’s Committee has announced.

Society Da Nang to host Routes Asia 2022 in June The People’s Committee of Da Nang city has recently issued a plan on the organisation of the Routes Asia 2022 in June with a capital of 15 billion VND (656,000 USD).

Society Hanoi moves to speed up smart city project Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung on March 23 hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio and representatives of the Sumitomo Corporation and BRG Group of Japan to review the implementation of a smart city project in the northern area of Hanoi.

Society Vietnam resolved to tackle domestic violence: Workshop The Government of Vietnam is determined to tackle domestic violence by prioritising the amendment of relevant laws and policies on domestic violence prevention and control, and raising public awareness to change people’s behaviours, heard a workshop in Hanoi on March 24.