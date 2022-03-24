Work starts on temple dedicated to Vietnamese, Lao martyrs in Xiengkhuang
Construction of a temple dedicated to heroes and martyrs of Vietnam and Laos began in the Lao province of Xiengkhuang on March 24.
Delegates mark the start of the temple construction on March 24. (Photo: VNA)
This is the first temple built by the Vietnamese community in Laos to commemorate the two countries’ heroes and martyrs who laid down their lives during the nations’ struggle for independence.
Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Xiengkhuang Ha Van Canh said during 1969 - 1972, the liberated zone of the Plain of Jars in Xiengkhuang was occupied by the enemy. In that critical situation, the Party, Government, and army of Vietnam sent support to the Lao revolution at the request of the neighbouring country.
A large number of voluntary soldiers and experts from Vietnam came to stand by side with the Lao troops and people to fight against the common enemy. Many officers and soldiers of the two countries sacrificed their lives in those battles. More than 15,000 Vietnamese soldiers and military experts fell down in Xiengkhuang, Xaysomboun, and Vientiane provinces alone, he noted.
Canh added the Vietnamese community in Xiengkhuang views the temple building as part of the following generation’s responsibility to express gratitude to the countries’ heroes and martyrs.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Bouasy Nathavong, President of the Lao Front for National Construction Committee in Xiengkhuang, highly valued the temple construction by the Vietnamese community and the two countries’ philanthropists.
She attributed the good life the Lao people have today to the countries’ heroes and martyrs, affirming that the local administration will provide the best possible conditions for the temple to be completed on schedule.
The temple, located in Nhuom village of Pek district, is expected to have its first phase completed tin July, when the two countries will hold many activities marking the Vietnam - Laos and Laos - Vietnam Year of Solidarity and Friendship.
Vietnam and Laos are celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and 45 years since the signing of their Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 2022./.