Business Budget collection from import-export up 14.6% Budget collection from import-export activities topped 362.4 trillion VND (14.57 billion USD) in the first 10 months of this year, equivalent to 86.3% of the set target and up 14.6% year-on-year, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Wood sector seeking ways to develop sustainably Management agencies should roll out mechanisms and policies to promote the linkage between businesses and craft villages in the wood sector, heard a workshop in the southern province of Dong Nai on November 4.

Business Interest rates of auctioned Government bonds continue to rise The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 30 auctions of Government bonds (G-bonds) in October, with 55.66% of the total G-bonds on offer, worth 31.45 trillion VND (1.26 billion USD) sold.

Business Morocco launches anti-dumping probe into bike, motorcycle tires from Vietnam Morocco announced that it has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into bike and motorcycle tires originated or imported from Vietnam, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said.