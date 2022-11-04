Work starts on three industrial clusters in Thai Nguyen
Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL) on November 2 began construction of three industrial clusters in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.
At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Covering nearly 75ha in Pho Yen city's Dong Cao and Tan Phu communes, the Tan Phu 1 and Tan Phu 2 industrial parks have a combined investment capital of 486 billion VND (21 million USD) while the Luong Son industrial cluster which spans 35ha in Song Cong city will cost more than 300 billion VND.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan praised the achievements of Thai Nguyen province in the fields of industry, trade and services.
He also asked the province to continue to review, revise or draw up new policies on facilitating investment in industrial cluster development and strengthening investment promotion.
Tan requested the investor to strictly comply with the provisions of the law on planning, land, construction and environmental protection while ensuring the implementation of the projects as scheduled./.