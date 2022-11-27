Society Football festival spreads message of ending violence against women, children More than 100 people in Hanoi on November 26 participated in a football festival which aims to popularise a message of putting an end to violence against women and children.

Society Quang Ninh leaders host delegates to WPC's 22nd Assembly Leaders of the northern province of Quang Ninh, one of the two localities hosting the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC), had a meeting with a delegation of participants to the event led by WPC President Pallab Sengupta on November 26.

Society UN facilitates women’s participation in peacekeeping operations: UN Under-Secretary-General The United Nations will continue creating a favourable environment for women, including those from Vietnam, to effectively participate in peacekeeping operations, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told a conference in Hanoi on November 26.

Society Persons accused of involving in wrongdoings at Advanced International JSC to stand trial Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan, Chairwoman and General Director of the Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC), and 35 others will be brought to trial on December 21 for their accused involvement in wrongdoings at the Dong Nai General Hospital, the AIC, and some others.