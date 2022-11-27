Work symbolising Vietnam-Morocco relations inaugurated
The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco has recently hosted a ceremony to launch a “Vietnam Gate” at Douar Sfari - the Vietnamese village in the outskirts of Kénitra city.
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco has recently hosted a ceremony to launch a “Vietnam Gate” at Douar Sfari - the Vietnamese village in the outskirts of Kénitra city.
On this occasion, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Pham Quang Hieu sent a congratulatory letter and gifts to the Vietnamese community in Morocco.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Dang Thi Thu Ha highlighted the significance of the project, saying that the work imbued with Vietnamese culture aims to remind future generations of Vietnam and Morocco of the common memories of the two peoples, thus jointly contributing to the bilateral relations.
The Vietnam Gate in Morocco as well as the Moroccan Gate in Vietnam, which was build in Ba Vi, Hanoi in 1963, are symbols of friendship and common values shared between the two countries such as the love for peace, hospitality and gratitude, she said.
Mustapha El Ktiri, High Commissioner for Veterans of Morocco, affirmed the Vietnam Gate in Morocco is a complement to the Moroccan Gate in Vietnam, helping to honour the common memories of the two peoples, contributing to promoting their cultural and historical values.
Meanwhile, Abdelilah Afifi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication of Morocco, said that the construction of the Vietnam Gate in Morocco further shows that the relationship between the two countries is being strengthened.
Vietnam and Morocco established diplomatic relations on March 27, 1961. The Vietnamese community in Morocco was formed mainly from families with husbands being surrender soldiers during Vietnam’s resistance war against the French colonialists, and those who have moved to Morocco to live since 1972./.
On this occasion, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Pham Quang Hieu sent a congratulatory letter and gifts to the Vietnamese community in Morocco.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Dang Thi Thu Ha highlighted the significance of the project, saying that the work imbued with Vietnamese culture aims to remind future generations of Vietnam and Morocco of the common memories of the two peoples, thus jointly contributing to the bilateral relations.
The Vietnam Gate in Morocco as well as the Moroccan Gate in Vietnam, which was build in Ba Vi, Hanoi in 1963, are symbols of friendship and common values shared between the two countries such as the love for peace, hospitality and gratitude, she said.
Mustapha El Ktiri, High Commissioner for Veterans of Morocco, affirmed the Vietnam Gate in Morocco is a complement to the Moroccan Gate in Vietnam, helping to honour the common memories of the two peoples, contributing to promoting their cultural and historical values.
Meanwhile, Abdelilah Afifi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication of Morocco, said that the construction of the Vietnam Gate in Morocco further shows that the relationship between the two countries is being strengthened.
Vietnam and Morocco established diplomatic relations on March 27, 1961. The Vietnamese community in Morocco was formed mainly from families with husbands being surrender soldiers during Vietnam’s resistance war against the French colonialists, and those who have moved to Morocco to live since 1972./.