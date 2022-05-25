Business Quang Ninh to host Vietnam Real Estate Brokerage Day 2022 The Vietnam Real Estate Brokerage Day 2022 will take place in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh from June 24-25.

Business Bac Giang promotes litchi sales at home and abroad The northern province of Bac Giang, in collaboration with the ministries of Industry and Trade, and Agriculture and Rural Development, held an online conference on litchi sales for nearly 80 target markets at home and abroad.

Business Forum seeks to promote investment from Australia into Vietnam The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, the People’s Committee of Binh Duong province and the Victoria state government jointly held a Vietnamese business forum on May 24, aiming to introduce the potential and investment opportunities in the southern Vietnam province.