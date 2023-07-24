Business South-central province develops OCOP products The south-central province of Binh Thuan expects to have at least new 20 products rated between three and five stars under the country’s “One Commune-One Product” programme in 2023.

Business Vietnam is more open to business opportunities: Israeli expert Leaders of Vietnamese localities are more open to business opportunities, showing greater interest in seeking good technologies and economic development opportunities without being concerned about personal economic benefits or political advancement, President of the Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (IVC) Einat Halevy Levine, who has 10 years of experience in the Vietnamese business environment, has said.

Business Vietnam confectionary market competition heats up The competition in the Vietnamese confectionery market has become fiercer with the return of KIDO Group (KDC) two years ago.

Business Banks’ H2 credit growth likely to be affected by bond buybacks As many banks have been stepping up bond redemption before maturity, experts warned that the activity can affect the banks’ ability to supply capital for the economy and boost credit growth in the remaining months of this year.