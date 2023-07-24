Work to restart on section of Ho Chi Minh expressway project
A section of the Ho Chi Minh expressway project, with a total investment cost of 2.3 trillion VND (some 96.7 million USD), is scheduled to restart this year.
Work on the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section, a component project of the trans-Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Expressway Project, is scheduled to resume in 2023. (Illustrative Photo - Source: www.baogiaothong.vn)
The Ministry of Transport has issued a decision approving the investment capital for the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa expressway section project from the State budget, including land compensation and resident resettlement costs of about 264 billion VND (11.1 million USD).
Work on the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section is expected to be completed by 2025.
This component project began construction in 2009 and was suspended in 2011 due to a lack of funds and difficulties in site clearance.
The section runs through the four southern provinces of Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh and Long An, all parts of the Southern Key Economic Zone.
It begins from Bau Bang district in Binh Duong province to Duc Hoa district in Long An province.
It will be nearly 73km long and 12m wide, with two lanes in the first phase and an expansion to six lanes in the completion phase.
There will be 14 bridges along the section, of which, 11 bridges will be upgraded and three bridges will be newly built, namely Trang Bang, An Hoa and Rach Nhum.
The section will contribute to gradually completing the entire 2,744-km-long Ho Chi Minh expressway, which passes through 28 provinces and cities from the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang to the southernmost province of Ca Mau./.