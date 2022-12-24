Work to start on 12 component projects of North-South expressway on Jan. 1
Hanoi (VNA) – Construction will concurrently start on 12 component projects of the second phase of the North-South Expressway project (2021-2025) on January 1, 2023.
Accordingly, the groundbreaking ceremonies will be held in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Hau Giang and Ca Mau provinces.
The second phase of the expressway project consists of 12 component projects with a total length of 723.7km, of which the Ha Tinh-Quang Tri section is 260.9km, Quang Ngai-Nha Trang 352.1km and Can Tho-Ca Mau 110.9km.
The total investment is initially estimated at nearly 147 trillion VND (6.23 billion USD)./.