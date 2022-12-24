Business Fintech firms step up cooperation with banks to boost lending Both foreign and domestic fintech firms are promoting connections with commercial banks to lend unsecured loans to individuals, and small and micro enterprises as demand for consumer and business loans at the end of the year is rising.

Business Ten most notable events of industry, trade sector announced Vietnam's industry and trade sector has obtained encouraging results in 2022, contributing to the national socio-economic development. The following is a list of the 10 most outstanding events of the year as selected by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Circular economy is an inevitable path ahead: UNDP The transition towards a circular economy (CE) offers 4.5 trillion USD in economic opportunities globally by reducing waste, stimulating innovation, and creating employment, according to Ramla Khalidi, Resident Representative of UNDP in Vietnam.