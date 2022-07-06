Business HSBC upgrades Vietnam’s growth forecast to 6.9% HSBC has raised its forecast for Vietnam’s economic growth this year to 6.9%, from the previous prediction of 6.6%, which is possibly the fastest pace in the region.

Business Hai Phong striving to attract over 2.5 billion USD in FDI this year For the last half of 2022, Hai Phong city will apply itself to flexibly and effectively fighting COVID-19 and shoring up business and investment activities so as to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), a local official has said.