Workers’ average monthly income grows 5.3% in H1
Office workers withdraw money from an ATM. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Workers’ average monthly income stood at 6.5 million VND (278 USD) in the first half of this year, respectively rising 5.3% and 11% from the same period of 2021 and 2020, statistics showed.
In particular, workers in the processing - manufacturing industry had average income of 7.3 million VND, rising by some 476,000 VND year on year, while salary earners saw an increase of 417,000 VND in their monthly income to 7.4 million VND, Pham Hoai Nam, Director of the Population and Labour Statistics Department under the General Statistics Office, told a press meeting in Hanoi on July 6.
In the second quarter, all the 21 economic sectors recorded year-on-year hikes in workers’ average income, including mining (9.7 million VND, up 17.1%) and processing - manufacturing (7.4 million VND, up 12.4%).
He said during 2019 - 2021, workers’ income in Q2 often declined from the previous quarter since additional earnings coming from year-end extra work and Lunar New Year bonuses are usually paid in Q1.
However, the situation was different this year, when the Q2 average income did not decrease but went up both quarter on quarter and year on year.
It rose by 8.9 percent (about 542,000 VND) from the same period of 2021 - when the COVID-19 situation was getting complicated in many localities, and by 19.7 percent (nearly 1.1 million VND) from Q2 of 2020.
This is a sign indicating that the Vietnamese economy is growing positively and strongly, Nam noted, adding that workers’ life is gradually returning to the pre-pandemic levels./.