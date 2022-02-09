Workers in IPs, EPZs to get housing rental support for three months
A support package worth 6.6 trillion VND (290.4 million USD) will be spent on providing housing rental subsidies for labourers who are working in industrial parks (IPs), export processing zones (EPZs) and key economic regions, according to the Ministry of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).
An industrial park in Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A support package worth 6.6 trillion VND (290.4 million USD) will be spent on providing housing rental subsidies for labourers who are working in industrial parks (IPs), export processing zones (EPZs) and key economic regions, according to the Ministry of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).
Accordingly, those who return to work will receive support in cash for renting houses in three months, and they can access capital for production development with a loan worth up to hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong.
The support package is among the five policies expected to be issued to support workers and businesses in 2022, the ministry said on February 7.
In addition to the above-mentioned policies, workers will have a chance to get a low-interest loan to buy affordable homes, meanwhile businesses will be provided with preferential loans to construct houses then sell or rent those out to their workers.
Businesses will be also borrowed non-interest loans from the bank for social policies to pay salaries to employees until the end of March 31, and continue to receive support for vocational training for their employees under a 7.5-trillion-VND support package.
According to the ministry, localities nationwide have taken measures to support businesses to maintain operations, contributing to stabilising the labour market after the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), about 2.2 million workers returned to their hometowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
The office said that to promote recovery of the labour market after the pandemic, and reduce the unemployment rate, the Government and localities need to have welfare policies, and create jobs to attract labourers in the coming time, as well as to make occupational plans to create jobs for labourers./.