Society Hanoi schools striving to leave no students behind Many schools in Hanoi have been making plans and preparations to welcome students back while still maintaining online teaching, as the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers.

Society Hanoi allows re-opening of Huong Pagoda on February 16, cinemas, theatres on February 10, The Huong Pagoda and spiritual sites in the special national relic site - Huong Son complex in My Duc district, Hanoi, will officially welcome back visitors from the 16th day of the first lunar month, which falls on February 16 this year.

Society Vietnam Airlines accelerating connection with young people National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been accelerating partnership with major universities nationwide to expand connection with young people.

Society Measures sought to ensure safety for students when schools reopen Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam had a working session with leaders of the Ministry of Health and the People’s Committee of Hanoi to discuss responses in the situation when COVID-19 infections are detected in schools in the context of Hanoi beginning to re-open schools.