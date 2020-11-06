- Romenio Pereira, Secretary for International Relations of the Workers’ Party (PT) of Brazil, paid a courtesy call on Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa at the embassy in Brasilia on November 4.Pereira is one of the founding members of the PT, an organisation fighting for democracy, solidarity, and the development of society, institutions, the economy, law, and culture.The PT’s goal is eradicating oppression, inequality, and injustice to build democratic socialism. The party is also the first in Brazil to reach gender equality in its leadership.At the meeting, Pereira noted the PT’s strategic targets, party building efforts, foreign and coalition policy, and fundamental strategies to promote more strongly the struggle for socialism, national independence, democracy, and the interests of working people.He also spoke highly of the enormous achievements the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people have recorded during the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) period.Pereira also expressed a readiness to further enhance the friendship and cooperation between the two parties and peoples.For her part, Ambassador Hoa voiced her hope that the Vietnam-Brazil friendship will become even stronger in the time ahead./.