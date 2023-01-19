Dong Nai (VNA) – Contractors will still deploy over 2,000 machines, equipment, engineers and workers for the construction of Long Thanh international airport during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, reported the project’s management board on January 18.



From January 20-26, five contractors will deploy over 900 machines, vehicles and about 1,200 engineers and workers on the site. During the Tet holiday, workers will work during office hours and be off on night shift, said Kieu Cao Hung, a ranking official from the Vietnam Construction and Import-Export JSC.



Long Thanh airport has a designed capacity of 100 million passengers per year. It is built on a site of 5,000ha in Binh Son commune, Long Thanh district, the southern province of Dong Nai.

On construction site (Photo: VNA)



As the biggest traffic project ever invested in the country, the construction work started in 2021 and is scheduled to be operational in 2025.



So far, contractors has dug and filled 45 million c.m of land; in which, those at passenger terminal site construction area has been completed./.