Workers’ ties viewed as core factor of Vietnam - Cuba special solidarity
The meeting between the VGCL delegation and Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and Secretary in charge of organisation affairs of the Communist Party of Cuba (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – Leaders of the Party and State of Cuba have received a delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Havana, describing the relations between Vietnamese and Cuban workers as a core factor of the special solidarity and friendship between the two countries.
The VGCL delegation met with Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and Secretary in charge of organisation affairs of the Communist Party of Cuba; Esteban Lazo Hernández, Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of the People’s Power; Homero Acosta Álvarez, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the National Assembly of the People’s Power and the Council of State; and Salvador Valdés Mesa, Politburo member and Vice President of Cuba.
At the meetings, Nguyen Dinh Khang, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of the VGCL, informed his hosts about the VGCL’s activities over the past years, efforts by the Vietnamese people, including workers, in the COVID-19 combat, and results of the cooperation between the VGCL and the Workers’ Central Union of Cuba.
The two sides affirmed Vietnamese and Cuban leaders’ commitment to safeguard and maintain the special cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples for future generations, saying it is a priceless asset founded and nurtured by late President Ho Chi Minh and revolutionary leader Fidel Castro Ruz.
During their visit to Cuba from June 28 to July 2, the VGCL delegation laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh monument in Havana and visited the Cuban Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology together with some outstanding production facilities in the country./.