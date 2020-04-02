Society Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho held an incense offering ceremony on April 2 to commemorate the country’s legendary founders at the Hung Kings relic site in the province.

Society Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles Phia Den mountain, Cao Bang province, is considered hometown of glass noodle as natural conditions here are ideal for not only growing its ingredient – canna, but also for its making process.

Society Friendship association presents face masks to Italy The Vietnam-Italy Friendship Association has presented over 41,500 face masks to Italy to help Italian people in the fight against the COVID-19.

Society Top leader sends letter to people nationwide on blood donation drive Party Central Committee General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on April 2 sent a letter to people nationwide on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the “All-people blood donation day” (April 7), calling on them to push up the drive.