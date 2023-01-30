Society Defence Ministry launches New Year tree planting festival The Ministry of National Defence launched the New Year tree planting festival at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Military History Museum on January 30.

Society Vietnam Airlines Group serves 2.4 million passengers during Tet holiday The Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, served 2.4 million passengers on over 14,500 domestic and international flights from January 6-29 which was the peak season of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society OVs in Thailand celebrate traditional Lunar New Year Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Thailand gathered at a programme hosted by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen province on January 29 to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival – the longest and biggest traditional holiday of Vietnam.

Society Support activities for Vietnamese workers in the RoK implemented A working delegation of the Vietnam Centre for Overseas Labour (Colab) had a meeting on January 29 with representatives from the Counseling Centre for Foreign Workers of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ansan city to promote the implementation of support activities for Vietnamese labourers in the RoK.