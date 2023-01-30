Workers to enjoy five-day Reunification Day holiday
As this year’s Hung Kings festival is just one day before the Reunification Day and International Workers' Day, workers in Vietnam will enjoy a rare five-day holiday.
The beach of Sam Son, Thanh Hoa province, during the 2022 Reunification Day holiday. The length of 2023's holiday period is predicted to boost travel even further. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - As this year’s Hung Kings festival is just one day before the Reunification Day and International Workers' Day, workers in Vietnam will enjoy a rare five-day holiday.
Reunification Day on April 30, International Workers' Day on May 1 and the Hung Kings' festival on the 10th day of the third lunar month are designated as national holidays, according to the 2019 Labour Law.
In 2023, the Hung Kings festival falls on Saturday, April 29, and April 30 is a Sunday, so two additional holidays on May 2 and 3 will be set to compensate.
With the May Day falling on Monday, workers will have five consecutive days off.
The rare long holiday, equal to a workweek, is predicted to boost travel and tourism./.