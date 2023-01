The beach of Sam Son, Thanh Hoa province, during the 2022 Reunification Day holiday. The length of 2023's holiday period is predicted to boost travel even further. (Photo: VNA)

- As this year’s Hung Kings festival is just one day before the Reunification Day and International Workers' Day, workers in Vietnam will enjoy a rare five-day holiday.Reunification Day on April 30, International Workers' Day on May 1 and the Hung Kings' festival on the 10th day of the third lunar month are designated as national holidays , according to the 2019 Labour Law.In 2023, the Hung Kings festival falls on Saturday, April 29, and April 30 is a Sunday, so two additional holidays on May 2 and 3 will be set to compensate.With the May Day falling on Monday, workers will have five consecutive days off.The rare long holiday, equal to a workweek, is predicted to boost travel and tourism./.