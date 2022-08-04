Workers to have four National Day days off
Workers nationwide will have a total of four days off from September 1 to 4 on the occasion of National Day, according to the Office of the Government.
There will be four days off in this year's National Day holiday. (Photo: VNA)
From 2021, Vietnam has a total of 11 public holidays, while the number of days off for National Day (September 2) increases from one to two, reported the Vietnam Government Portal (VGP).
If any holiday falls on the weekend, people will be entitled to an extra day off as compensation.
As this year's National Day (September 2, 2022) is on Friday, so workers nationwide will have a total of four days off.
If employees work part-time, they will get at least 150% of the daily wages; 200% on their rest day; 300% on national holidays.
Foreign workers in Vietnam are entitled to 11 days off for these public holidays, as well as two more for the traditional New Year's Day and National Day of their countries./.