Society Vietnamese airlines reroute flights to avoid airspace near Taiwan Vietnam Airlines will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Northeast Asia, including Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China), and the US from August 4 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills.

Society 3,000 children to join “LofKun Happy Run” event in HCM City As many as 3,000 children aged under 15 nationwide will participate in the “LofKun Happy Run” programme in Ho Chi Minh City this month, according to the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation Central Council.

Society RoK helps to open smart education centre in Hai Phong city A smart education centre was inaugurated in the northern port city of Hai Phong on August 3 with the support of the education department of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangnam province.

Society Vietnamese Embassy in Czech Republic active in addressing new passport-related issues The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic will add an annotation on the holders’ place of birth inside the new passports if Vietnamese citizens need, according to Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung.