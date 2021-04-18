Workforce critical to feed industries in rapidly developing Vietnam: experts
Vietnam needs to focus more on developing feedstocks and production of intermediate goods, especially in terms of human resources, to enable its industrialisation, experts have said.
A car manufacturing factory in Thanh Hoa province. Vietnam needs to create a well-trained workforce for the intermediate goods sector, experts have said. (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)HCM City (VNS/VNA) -
Tran Tuan Anh, chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, told a recent conference that while there has been some improvement in these areas, their potential has not been fulfilled while the training of workforce needed for them do not take into account the latest technological development.
The country still has to rely on imports of intermediate goods, he said.
Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat said demand for them from manufacturers is rising, but local firms struggle to satisfy it.
Developing a skilled workforce that can help the country satisfy its demand for industrialisation and modernisation is important, he said.
Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said the city offers loans for hi-tech projects in key industries and fully subsidises the interest, and pays close attention to training.
The Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission has been tasked with recommending industrialisation and modernisation policies by next year, including for developing a workforce for the intermediate industry.
The country aims to become a developing country with a modernised industry and medium high income by 2030./.