Business HCM City’s annual price stabilisation programme begins Ho Chi Minh City has started its hugely successful annual consumer price stabilisation programme for 2021.

Business High-tech shrimp farming brings high profits in Bac Lieu province The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu plans to expand super - intensive shrimp farming as it is sustainable and offers high production value.

Business Vietnam applauds positive adjustment in US Treasury Department’s report Vietnam welcomes the US Department of the Treasury’s positive adjustment to the content related to Vietnam in the department’s latest report on the macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the US, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Business Vietnam, Colombia enhance economic, trade cooperation The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela and Colombia recently held a webinar on promoting cooperation in trade, investment and tourism between Vietnam and Colombia.